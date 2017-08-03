Editorial: Rivalry forgotten as fans back Lions

South African rugby, often torn apart by tribalism and provincialism, will enjoy a rare and welcome moment of unity on Saturday.

Supporters of the Kings, Bulls, Sharks, Stormers and Cheetahs will stand united behind the Lions when they take on the Crusaders in Saturday’s blockbuster Super Rugby final.

A measure of the support the Lions enjoy is that all 61 500 tickets for the clash at the iconic Ellis Park Stadium were sold out only hours after going on sale.

It promises to be an epic match between South Africa’s most dominant team in recent times and Super Rugby’s most successful side.

No matter which teams South Africans support, they have been forced to acknowledge that the Lions are a cut above the rest.

Their sparkling backline play, which has ripped rival defences apart this season, combined with their marauding forwards, have turned the Lions into a rampant points machine.