Justice Malala: ANC crunch time in sight
The next major marker in our politics will arrive in January next year. If Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma wins the ANC presidency in December, the chances that the party will split increase a hundredfold.
This may happen in January.
This is because Dlamini-Zuma will not have won as a leader or candidate in her own right.
Her patron, Jacob Zuma, will have extended his kleptocratic rule over the supine ANC and over South Africa.
This will mean that the clean-out that the country’s administration desperately needs will not happen.
Instead, the rot that now engulfs the institutions of accountability, such as the NPA under the incompetent and invisible Shaun Abrahams, the state-owned enterprises and large chunks of the administration, will increase.
In this scenario the individuals and forces massed around Cyril Ramaphosa will realise that the “self-correction” they have been punting under Zuma is dead and buried.
The ANC that will be led by DlaminiZuma at Luthuli House and Jacob Zuma in the Union Buildings will be focused on one thing and one thing only – looting the state.
They can loot because they will still own the ANC brand.
Mosiuoa COPE?
Despite its best efforts to do so way back in 2009, COPE never owned the “congress” brand.
The Economic Freedom Fighters?
This party might hold up the Freedom Charter as a template but it still does not own the brand.
Neither does Cosatu, SACP or even the remnants of the UDF that are now giving Zuma sleepless nights with the likes of Sipho Pityana, Murphy Morobe and others.
A Dlamini-Zuma win means that Zuma and his cabal own the ANC.
The likes of Mcebisi Jonas, Jackson Mthembu and Makhosi Khoza own some of the values of the ANC of Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu and Albert Luthuli. Lekota’s
But the “legal” ANC of Zuma runs for elections and wins them.
The “ANC will self-correct” faction will have no option but to cut loose or sink with the ANC.
But what if Ramaphosa’s revived run gains momentum and actually manages to defy the current attempts to rig the ANC election – through bogus branches and members, through vote-buying and rigging – as detailed by ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe?
What if, perhaps with Zweli Mkhize or Lindiwe Sisulu as a running mate, Ramaphosa manages to become number one in December?
The ANC now sits with a multiplicity of intractable problems.
Its members are murdering each other in KwaZulu-Natal.
The economy is being dragged into the doldrums every week.
Education outcomes are shocking, to say the least. Social unrest is on the increase. Unemployment is at crisis levels.
Immediate and pressing is that corruption is what defines ANC rule.
The deluge of leaked Gupta e-mails demonstrate that Zuma is a puppet at the head of a government that answers to one family and not to the ANC.
Stories by the Sunday Times show that he and his son are ready to jump ship and move to Dubai any minute to enjoy their ill-gotten gains.
So what does Ramaphosa or any successor not linked to Zuma’s cronyism do with Zuma?
Allow a reconstituted Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority to charge the man from Nkandla, meaning a trial that lasts for years and besmirches the ANC every day that Zuma is in the witness box?
One of the few ways that a post-Zuma leadership can keep the party together is through some kind of toxic pact – forgiveness for the corrupt like Zuma himself and some sort of blanket “amnesty” for his cohorts.
This is the solution mooted by the Daily Maverick story two weeks ago that Zuma has been offered a R2-billion “go away settlement”. In return for what, though? Zuma and the Guptas keep their dirty billions, flaunting them before us as they have been?
They go away and laugh at us from afar?
It does not seem workable.
What is clear, therefore, is that December this year is a beginning rather than an end to the ANC’s charged political evolution.
In January next year a new, perhaps even more challenging, period awaits the party.
In January 2018 whoever will have emerged victorious at the conference will be faced with a party not united, but seeking ways to be healed urgently or begin the march to its final resting place.
Another turbulent political era beckons for South Africa, marking upheavals through to the 2019 elections.
Justice Malala thanks for your insight. Please keep up the good work. People like you give me hope for our beloved land. Thank you.