Ismail Lagardien: Huge cost of corruption

There really is very little new to add to everything that has been said about the latest allegations of corruption within the state-party nexus in cahoots with friends in the private sector.

We wait now as more information is released and for the next shoe to drop.

One point that may be stressed again – I always say this slowly and cautiously, so there is no misunderstanding – is that the problem is not corruption, itself, but the permissibility of corruption.

If the permissibility of corruption is stamped out, we may start to address the scourge itself.

What has become evident in South Africa is that the permissibility of corruption has become cultural and it can lead to economic failure. Sit down at the back! This reference to culture has nothing to do with notions of race, admixture or genetics, nor with perceptions of ethnicity, or geographic specificity.

It has to do, simply, with what is considered to be acceptable conduct, norms, customs and practices.

With particular reference to crime and corruption, I draw on evidence from southern Italy – a place very close to my heart – and Russia.

By some accounts, organised criminal groups have grown alongside states, and often depend on existing institutional and financial structures to move their products and illicit gains.

Money-laundering tends to happen through legitimate financial institutions.

This is as true in Asia, Latin America, Europe, Africa and in the United States.

Almost invariably, criminal groups survive, precisely, because they often are of service to the state on the basis of collusive relations with state institutions and ruling elites.

The prevalence of organised crime in the public sector spreads when state employees are loyal to a ruling party (or a criminal syndicate) and less to a professional ethic of public service.

For purposes of clarity, corruption here refers to the abuse of public power for private gain.

A couple of years ago, before state capture, institutional capture, brazen political reshuffling and the meaning of family business all blended into (yet another) toxic gruel, I wrote, elsewhere, about the way that criminal activities had hollowed out the core of government in southern Italy.

Although I never wrote about it, specifically, there are also masses of evidence from post-Cold War Russia, where the rise of the Russian Mafia has transformed itself from the saprophytes who lived off the decomposing Soviet state into a veritable political economic force.