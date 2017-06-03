Brett Horner: Reunion with race which defines true comradeship

I used to love the Comrades. Not the ones lately deployed to the higher echelons of government. The race, I mean. The greatest ultradistance marathon on the planet.

Growing up in Pietermaritzburg, it was an annual fixture in our lives. If you didn’t run it, you helped out at a water point, or popped your deckchair on the side of the road, stoked up the skottel and waited for the tired masses to shuffle past you for hours and hours.

The traditions were keenly anticipated: Chariots of Fire trumpeting out on a crisp winter morning against the backdrop of the magnificent City Hall; the starter’s gun setting them off; the winner accepting the mayor’s scroll at the finish line; the timekeeper, pistol raised, ready to signal the end of the race, his (I only remember men) back to the stragglers racing to beat the clock.

All drawn out over a day filled with drama. Exhausting, but exhilarating.

The most memorable moments, though, were those of a comradely sort. Watching Bruce Fordyce notch up another win, taming the monster that is Polly Shortts in the process, was always a thrill.

But the real lump-in-the-throat action came at the end of the race, when broken bodies brought to a painful halt were scooped up by fellow comrades, no less drained by their own efforts, and dragged across the line to secure that all-important medal finish.

It happened every year without fail and will, no doubt, happen again tomorrow when the field sets off for the 92nd edition of the run. For the first time in a long while, I’ll be there, hoping to reacquaint myself with the magic I felt as a child.

The years in between have taken me far and wide and so my interest in the marathon has waned. Happily, I’ll be posted to a watering station in Camperdown. Back in my early teens it was here I camped out overnight as a volunteer with football chums, waiting for the 4am trucks to drop off the water and Coke and food that would be devoured by hungry and thirsty souls later in the day.

It should be a sweet reunion, if I can safely marshal myself and my bicycle up and over the hilly route from Durban, joining, as I am, a local triathlon club on a pre-dawn ride.