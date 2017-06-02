Mkhuseli Jack: Promising future blighted

Brian Molefe, one of the most capable and competent black South Africans who became the poster boy for the state capture and corruption project, is in limbo, without a job.

It will be difficult for him to try to convince even the dumbest person in South Africa that he is innocent of all the allegations and accusations directed at him.

History will judge him harshly for having been used as a conduit, and allegedly being party to the wanton and flagrant looting of our country’s valuable assets.

To see a man with his level of education being reduced to an alleged small-time crook was disappointing to those of us who admired and supported him as he climbed the corporate ladder.

The unscrupulous political traitors who encouraged him on his path to self-destruction failed to protect him in the ANC national executive meeting, when it mattered most for him.

Molefe’s negligent behaviour was fuelled by the knowledge that nothing could happen to him and his pals.

They thought that they were well protected from any form of accountability.

He and those who were on his side were working outside the parameters of the law and the constitution.

They could do whatever they liked, because the ANC’s corrupt faction was on their side.

The rapid movement of Molefe from one influential post to the other was all done to entrench a mafia-style network.

Molefe, in his greed for money and power, and his gullibility, thought that people would be forever scared to voice their disgust of what they saw, the wanton abuse of our resources.

It was a mistake to believe that the people would remain docile and ignorant of what was happening around them forever.

Molefe will go down in our history as the post-Polokwane era personification of political sleaze, vice, lawlessness, shameless conduct and the denigration of the South African nation in the eyes of the world.

He may have been a perfect selection for the Gupta family, however, he was a disaster for our country.

He is a disgraceful example that should never be emulated by our young people.

Judging how pathetic all those who pledge loyalty to the Gupta family are, it is clear that they handpick the weakest among our people, including our president, who appear to be full time under the Gupta network.

Surely, it is to expect too much from those of us who fought so hard to wrestle our country away from the clutches of the National Party’s racial oppression and economic exploitation to go along with the programme of selling our country to a group of parasitic foreigners.

The ANC, I mean all of those who supported President Jacob Zuma’s political misdemeanours, should drop their heads in shame for allowing themselves to be so badly used against their own country and people.

They clapped hands and danced when Zuma said the ANC came first.

They gullibly believed the president’s flimsy stories and excuses about wasteful state expenditure at Nkandla.