Letter: Coalition in metro needs time to bring in changes

So we have had a new council ruled by a coalition for some months now and folk are wondering what difference it has made!

Would it not be wise to reflect for a while on what has taken place over these last long years, to bring our country to what it is today?

At the outset, let us remember that politics are dirty!

We now have councillors in place who want to make a difference.

For those of us who think it will happen overnight, that is asking too much, even of the coalition! It is going to take time. I feel for those folk who have lived on promises and promises for more time than they want to remember, and who live in fearful conditions in the townships, but dear people, now it will happen.

All those things that you have been waiting for, for so long, are in the process of happening.

I know there is concern about our mayor and deputy mayor not seeing eye to eye, but instead of being negative and finding fault, how about all of us praying for them, for wisdom and guidance that they may make correct decisions?

Service deliveries are taking forever, but remember that so often different decisions to work on a special project are blocked and fought against by some councillors, because of red herrings that are thrown into the pot.