Editorial: Must stem tide of child abuse

While there is often cynicism over the effectiveness of well-intentioned campaigns against violence and abuse which have a limited time span, they are preferable to a vacuum.

Awareness – if it stops just one more vulnerable person becoming a victim – has at least achieved something.

The scourge of child abuse is a disease which demands our constant vigilance and all-out efforts to curb. And yet there is anguish, suffering and irreparable harm which continue to blight our communities – many horrors going undetected.

In a week dedicated to focusing attention on the protection of children, the figure of more than 600 abuse cases in the Eastern Cape over a 24-month period should shock and startle.

But the bleak reality is that statistics begin to have an anaesthetising effect on a society which is only too aware of past atrocities and the ever present threat to children – a sickeningly high number of whom are preyed upon by people known to them.