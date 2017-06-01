Letter: Those who pay get cut off

On Sunday May 21 we were without electricity all day.

We tried phoning the given number and got a machine telling us to leave our name and number. Eventually we were called and told the municipality had cut the power due to illegal connections.

We, who pay our electricity, rent and rates, were cut because of illegal connections. Something is wrong here! The situation regarding illegal connections has existed for many months. There are wires blatantly laid over the road or on the tar.