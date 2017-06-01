Jonathan Jansen: Abandoned by officialdom

Imagine you send your son or daughter off to primary school and you really do not know whether the child will come home alive at the end of the day. Throughout the day your child hears gunshots around the school.

It is so bad that the school has to install bullet-proof fences to prevent injury or death in the event a stray bullet hits one of the more than 1 000 children on the inside.

After all, children have been shot on their way to and from school, and sometimes even inside the schools of the area.

There are moments when the children have to duck, fall flat on the floor and stay there until another round of shooting nearby has stopped.

Until the shooting restarts and the children drop to the floor again, some crying openly out of raw fear that their lives could end at any moment.

Recently it got so bad that teachers were seriously traumatised.

One had a heart attack and another a stroke, for which they remain in hospital.

Children plead with their teacher parents: “Please do not go to school. I don’t want you to die, Mummy.”

Counsellors had to be counselled as they fell apart hearing story upon story of pupil and teacher trauma.

Working class parents had to take valuable time off from work to protest by shutting down the school until the police and the education department paid attention to a problem that will not go away.

The department says it is not responsible for managing the gangs and the deadly violence in the area, the local police do not have the resources or the capacity to deal with this problem short of national intervention.

Officials from the department of education arrive with police escort, and more than one of these officials had to scurry to safety as gunfire broke out around them. Yet nothing changes. In the meantime, the schools are held hostage to sustained violence over the years.

Gavin Alkana is the kind of principal who restores my faith in the power of leadership to change the fate of the poorest child.

Since he became principal of Hillwood Primary School in Lavender Hill on the southern Cape Flats, things have started to change.

A school hall was built after 40 years of waiting, thanks to one of those unheralded change agents in poor communities, the Garden Cities Archway Foundation.

Teachers who had long given up on hope started to express optimism with Alkana’s appointment after a string of temporary principals who simply could not take the pressure of leading a school under duress.