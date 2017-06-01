Editorial: Import of e-mail leaks profound

The ANC’s December national conference seems light years away now, when, in fact, it is around the corner.

But getting there is bound to be torturous for South Africa. We have a president whose shadow-state edifice is disintegrating at such an alarming rate he surely holds only a nominal grip on the country.

Even this he will fight for because Jacob Zuma has no options available, unless you count Dubai.

At times this whole suppurating saga has assumed Kafkaesque proportions.

Many in Zuma’s pocket may look at themselves and wonder why they see Gregor Samsa in the mirror.

No doubt many of these were once good people.

Today their metamorphosis is complete.

There is no going back for them, no way of removing that heavy outer shell.

The signs are that the end is approaching fast, maybe quicker than we anticipated.

The ongoing e-mail leaks have certainly given momentum to this trajectory.