Nwabisa Makunga: Paralysed by leaders’ greed

Except for a few who carried a naive sense of hope, South Africans never expected the ANC leadership to remove Jacob Zuma from power at the weekend. It is simply unable to. Therefore the outcome of its national executive committee (NEC) meeting was most certainly no surprise.

Forget the undertakings in the ANC’s carefully crafted statement delivered unconvincingly by secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.

The party’s message is a simple one: “We are Zuma and Zuma is us”, as one tweet so aptly put it on Monday.

It’s a message we have become accustomed to and one that will continue to be our lived reality for the next six months and possibly beyond.

The truth – laid bare in those secret e-mails splashed across the Sunday newspapers – is that through Zuma and his ilk, the Guptas are firmly in charge of the ANC and our republic.

This is evident in the extent to which public servants controlled by the Guptas have abandoned their constitutional mandate and loyalty to voters.

It is seen in how this family has lured ministers, chief executives and board members of parastatals to serve shamelessly as lapdogs in a grand scheme to loot and destroy our country.

I must say there is something unnerving about seeing, in black and white, an e-mail from a minister discussing confidential cabinet information with a private individual whose interest is only to milk as much money as possible from the state.

It is one thing reasonably to suspect that those sitting on state company boards are handpicked by the president’s dubious friends.

It is quite another to see their CVs sent to the family for picking as they line up begging for the spoils from the Gupta table.

Therefore I have no doubt that the more challenged Zuma and the Guptas are, the more dangerous they will become and the lower they will sink to depths of villainy previously unfathomable in our democracy.

Appropriate as it may have been, Saturday’s motion against Zuma by NEC member Joel Netshitenzhe – similarly to Derek Hanekom’s last summer – was both an important, yet futile exercise.

Indeed it poked the elephant in the room.

It highlighted our voice as mere mortals standing outside looking in.

It may have even placed those who stuck their necks out to support it momentarily on the right side of history.

To a degree, it gave more insight into the enduring balance of forces in the heart of the ANC’s leadership.

But the truth is this motion was dead in the water before Netshitenzhe even got up to speak.

Despite the president’s dwindling support even inside the party, the pro-Zuma army in its fold remains resolute.

Unlike their opponents, Zuma’s troops are not a collection of splinter groups all ambitiously putting their hands up to lead.

Nor could this group be bothered with pretending to care for the ANC and its rules, or this nation, its economy and its people for that matter.