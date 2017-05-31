Letter: It’s Zuma we want to get rid of

Poor ANC leadership

Gwede Mantashe, you are wrong.

It is not about unseating the ANC – it is about getting rid of President Jacob Zuma.

I, for one, would be happy to see the ANC run this country “until Jesus comes”, to quote the president.

I cannot see any other combination of political parties governing this country.

It would be impossible to put together a coalition of parties who would work together to govern at national level.

It is hard enough to do that at local government level, difficult at provincial level and impossible at national level.

But the ANC that I want to run this country is an ANC that I can respect – an ANC like the one that took over the government in 1994.

I cannot respect or trust an ANC led by Zuma and his mafia gang.

I cannot respect a president who can stand by and watch R250-million of public money being spent on his private house and say he did not ask for it, and I can not respect an ANC that stands by, watches and supports R250-million being spent on its president mostly for his private benefit.

I cannot respect a president who authorises the use of a national key point, a military airport without immigration or customs control, to be used by his business friends to ferry in a planeload of foreign wedding guests.