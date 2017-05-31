Letter: Still hope in Bay industry

I am talking about Ferrari SpA, Mubadala Development Agency in Abu Dhabi, Kaspersky, Hublot, Pirelli, etc responding very positively to the possibility of establishing the second Ferrari World Theme Park at the currently underutilised Scribante race track within the Coega Industrial Development Zone.

As much as it is saddening to accept that GMSA is leaving South Africa again, thinking of joblessness and the resultant economic depression, with faith and hope extraordinary solutions are in the pipeline.

BMW AG is mulling the expansion of its Mini assembly and Volkswagen AG assembling its products at the soon-to-be Coega Specialised Economic Zone (SEZ) mainly for exports.

There is also the BMW-owned Rolls Royce outsourcing its Airbus aircraft engine components manufacturing also at the Coega SEZ, complementing a General Electric (GE) locomotives plant and AkzoNobel bringing back its Dulux brand.

The “critical” skills propaganda won’t wash as adjustments would be made to the affirmative action policy so that white people with the experience, technical know-how and patriotism would be roped in to contribute to our industrial diversity. We are paying tax to the same fiscus at the end of the day.