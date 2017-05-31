Editorial: SA hoping Proteas emerge champions

After experiencing heartache in countless international cricket tournaments, the Proteas are hoping the ICC Champions Trophy will end their drought at the top level.

There is every reason for the Proteas to feel optimistic ahead of the event which starts in England and Wales tomorrow.

With the talented AB de Villiers at the helm, the Proteas will field a team with sufficient depth to go all the way. But, if they are to emerge triumphant in the final at The Oval in London, they will have to shed their ever-present chokers’ tag.

De Villiers’s men are in a tough group alongside India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, so there will be no room for slip-ups with only the top two teams going through to the semifinals.

Matches will be played at The Oval, Edgbaston in Birmingham and Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

This will be the eighth edition of the tournament featuring the top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings.

The short and intense nature of the tournament makes it such that there will be high stakes on the outcome of every match with every showdown being crucial.