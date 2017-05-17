Letter: Odendaal and Trollip must fall
Your lead article (The Herald, May 15) poses some serious questions.
While we understand the principle to save jobs, what comes to mind is that these white monopoly capital-controlled businesses basically blackmailed the NMBM and severely affected the cashflow of the municipality, affecting its capacity to effect service delivery – at the expense of the poorest of the poor.
The question to be asked is: what criteria are being used in these negotiations?
One company in particular in Uitenhage has an atrocious record in the way it treats its black workers. In fact, several years back this company made headlines in The Herald for the non-living, slave wages it was paying its black workers. It was exploitation of the worst kind for a company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It employs labour brokers to effect its reign of terror over the working class.
It is critical, in the interests of social justice and radical economic transformation, that NMBM considers the labour relations track record of each of these high-energy usage companies.
The decision to shift the load to cash-strapped households confirms that the DA-controlled NMBM favours big business above the poorest of the poor. This is again confirmation that it is the ANC that remains the voice of the marginalised and the poor. Retief Odendaal and Athol Trollip must fall. I write the above without prejudice.
3 thoughts on “Letter: Odendaal and Trollip must fall”
Good thing that lesson was free because I ain’t buying it!
Fact of the matter is you blinded by race…”as crappy as they are and I say this being a strong believer and follower of the ANC” – anything after this sentence is void and your entire argument is flawed. I can’t believe a single word an ANC supporter says anymore as all I hear now is… “I support corruption, thieving, lying, cheating, stealing” but I am a champion of the poor.
Disillusioned much??? You need to get a refund for that nyope my friend – I think you got a bad batch!
@DR Galloway…Preach my brotha…that is the truth and nothing but the truth…don’t mind ignorant buffoons that follow blindly like John Smith here. The fact of the matter here is that the ANC, as crappy as they are and I say this being a strong believer and follower of the ANC, they did the right thing…and now baas DA comes into power and the first thing is to revert back to apartheid like practices that are undermining our democracy. If one knows his/her history they will agree with me and this is what @DR Galloway is talking about Mr Smith in case you are missing the point, it has nothing to do with ANC or who ever just the truth and nothing but the truth so think before you leap my brotha because what you said might bite you on your behind as it just did right now (actually you just exposed your ignorance yourself Mr Smith)…..Lessons free chap and you are welcome.
“ANC that remains the voice of the marginalised and the poor”
What a joke, do you really think there are many people that still believe the crap you ANC fools are trying to sell, you are corrupt thieves only interested in self service, please stop insulting the intelligence of the people of this metro.