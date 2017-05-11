Letter: Are cattle worth more than lives of our farmers?

First of all, I don’t condone the way these cattle were shot, but remember there are two sides to a penny.

Let the court decide what the verdict is and take it from there – not toyi-toyi, damage and burn private and state property.

This is the same as what is happening in Coligny, where houses, businesses etc are being plundered, destroyed and burnt to the ground.

This is not what a democracy is about, or are these individuals who are allegedly being bused in to the area to cause mayhem and destruction doing so in the so-called name of justice? Yes, sadly and tragically a young teenage boy died. Here again, let the court decide and find what the true story is.

These two tragedies are receiving front-page coverage, electronic and extensive social media coverage. What is happening here is pure and blatant hooliganism and thuggery.