Still waiting for justice for Bianca

Police investigation delays

THE SAPS investigative system is a torment to my mind, body and soul, and a spear through my heart in that I have a notion that the current investigation into my daughter’s (Bianca Harper Agherdien’s) horrific death following an accident on the N2 between Grahamstown and Nelson Mandela Bay in November will whittle away into years of waiting for justice to be forthcoming, or none at all.

At the Paterson hamlet police station, police handle many serious accident cases – this I have deduced from a very helpful warrant officer there, while I waited for hours to check on progress with the detective sergeant investigating the case. I visited there one morning in April, arriving without an appointment and unannounced.

With the Olifantskop Pass right on their doorstep in their precinct of policing, a vast area straddling a good 100 km or more radius around their local police station is the reality.

Six months have passed and the only progress on the accident case is a very thick file of a police docket that can easily be lost. I have made numerous calls to the police station, detectives and senior detectives, with statements from the driver of the BMW involved and other occupants of that car being the major holdup in this case coming to trial.

As this driver is claimed to be a sangoma, the police are allegedly tiptoeing and pussyfooting around it, with regard to this accident investigation case that they claim has priority, as it is of a “high profile nature”.

That priority is not being demonstrated by the Paterson SAPS’ actions, in my mind. The case was moved from a detective sergeant to a detective captain and back to a sergeant over the past six months.

On speaking to the captain at one stage, with me reminding him of what he had said two weeks before, I was told by him that he had not said such a thing. This made me realise that justice for my daughter was not going to be forthcoming in a reasonable time frame.