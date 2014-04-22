Still waiting for the truth

PLEASE can the cold case of the deaths of Scott Ayton and Felix Coetzee from 1994 be re-ignited?

I, as a sister of the late Felix, would like The Herald to challenge the necessary police department to keep my family and all those who still miss and love Scott and Felix in mind, and to have a feature in your paper reminding the public of this unsolved murder case.

Somebody knows something.

Judy Tunbridge, Port Elizabeth

