LETTER: Spending on Ironman illegal

On May 19 the city manager of the Nelson Mandela Municipality (NMBM) signed the host city agreement with the Ironman organisation, thereby agreeing that the NMBM would host the 2018 Ironman 70.3 Championship in Port Elizabeth at the beginning of September next year.

This agreement includes clause 43.2 which reads: “In accordance with clause G-2 of Annexure G, if for any or no reason the host municipality fails to cause the roadway reconstruction (as such term is defined in Annexure G) to be completed by the acceptable deadline (as such item is defined in Annexure G) Ironman may, upon written notice to the host municipality, immediately terminate this agreement without further obligation.

For the avoidance of doubt: the host municipality’s failure to cause the roadway reconstruction to be completed by the acceptable deadline shall be deemed a material breach of this agreement.”

Annexure G is equally clear: 35km of the road between the Willows and Bushy Park will be both resurfaced and upgraded, and will then have a verge of 1.5m on both sides. The existing road surface will be removed entirely, and will be replaced with a new 150mm G2 base layer and thereafter 40mm of hot asphalt, and the new shoulders will be added.

Municipal estimates indicate that this will cost about R200-million and all this must be complete by July 1 next year, that is it must all happen in this municipal financial year. The signing of this contract is, in my opinion, illegal in at least four ways:

Section 15 of the Municipal Finance Management Act states, “A municipality may . . . incur expenditure only . . in terms of an approved budget (the 2017-18 NMBM budget has not a cent in it regarding Ironman roads) ;

Section 33(3) of the act says, “All other contracts that impose a financial obligation on a municipality . . . must be made available in their entirety to the municipal council (neither council, nor its budget and treasury committee, nor its sport (etc) committee have had sight of this agreement); ý Budget Regulation 10(C) states that to put grant (etc) funding into a budget, guarantees of its availability must be at hand (I understand that there are no guarantees of any grant funding available in this regard);

The roads mostly (or is it all?) belong to the provincial government, thus to spend NMBM money repairing them is illegal. We have been told that the funding of the roads is on the mayor’s desk – a written inquiry regarding progress two weeks ago said that the matter was “in progress ” and that a verbal request to the premier (in January) had not been replied to. Thus the financier-of-lastresort will pick up the bill – that is, the municipal ratepayer. Some R200-million to repair roads that do not need repair in the normal course of events and that do not belong to the municipality anyway, for a two-day sports event. Councillor Retief Odendaal, in the Weekend Post, says, “Only a fool wouldn’t realise the benefits this will have for the city.” This he quantifies at R400-million in revenue to the metro. Never mind that at a meeting of the committee he chairs, the Ironman project officer, presenting the business plan, put the direct economic impact at ß16.9-million. Take off air ticket costs (not a local economic benefit) and we are at ß15.5-million, or about R250-million for the local economy.

Maybe there are two types of fools:

One type is happy with spending R200-million of ratepayers’ money on resurfacing roads that are not in disrepair, which roads the ratepayers do not own and as such the spending is illegal, on the basis of an illegal contract for a two-day sports event with limited impact, all of which will be unauthorised expenditure as it is not budgeted for, and

Those who believe that, if there is R200-million available, repairs at Bayworld would create a great tourist attraction and a valuable educational institution, which will still be here on day three. Danny Jordaan’s Five Golden Years document presents many other economically catalytic projects.

RORY RIORDAN, ANC COUNCILLOR AND FORMER HEAD OF THE BUDGET AND TREASURY COMMITTEE