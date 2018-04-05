Trump: We’ll send in the military

Mexican standoff defused as ‘caravan’ of migrants no longer headed for border

United States President Donald Trump vowed early yesterday to deploy the military to secure the southern border of America, as a caravan of Central American migrants headed north through Mexico towards the country.

The US leader has spent three days attacking the Mexican government for failing to block the estimated 1 500 people from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras from walking north towards the border.

However, late yesterday, organisers said the caravan had decided not to travel to the US border.

“We will wrap up our work in Mexico City,” Irineo Mujica, the head of the migrant advocacy group People Without Borders, said.

“We have support teams at the border if there are people who need assistance there, but they would have to travel on their own,” he said in the town of Matias Romero, in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca.

The caravan now plans to travel to the central city of Puebla for a conference, then on to Mexico City for a series of demonstrations — and end its journey there.

Trump had earlier said: “Until we can have a wall and proper security, we’re going to be guarding our border with the military.”

In a statement, the White House clarified that Trump’s plan involved mobilising the National Guard – not active duty military troops, which would be barred by US law.

Senior officials including Defence Secretary James Mattis, Homeland Security Secretary Kirsten Nielsen, Attorney-General Jeff Sessions, Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman General Joseph Dunford and Chief of Staff John Kelly had briefed Trump last week and held follow-up discussions on Tuesday, it said.

“President Trump and senior officials present also agreed on the need to pressure Congress to urgently pass legislation to close legal loopholes exploited by criminal trafficking, narco-terrorist and smuggling organisations,” the statement said.