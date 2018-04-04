Hello Emmerson, my old friend – Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping greeted Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa as an “old friend” of China yesterday as he visited Beijing, which previously backed his ousted predecessor Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa, who received military training in China when he was a young liberation fighter in the 1960s, was met with a military guard of honour at the Great Hall of the People on his first state visit outside Africa.

The two leaders oversaw the signing of six documents, including a letter on economic and development cooperation and another on emergency food assistance, as Mnangagwa seeks help from a major ally with historic ties to Zimbabwe.

“I heartily welcome President Mnangagwa on his visit to Beijing,” Xi said as the two sat down for talks. “You are an old friend of China and I appreciate your efforts to develop relations in all areas.”

Mugabe sacked Mnangagwa from his job as vice-president in November over a succession tussle. Then-army chief General Constantino Chiwenga visited Beijing shortly before the military action which saw Mnangagwa take power, leading to questions on whether China had any role in the power transfer.

Chiwenga was named vice-president in December. China denied it played any part in the transition. Beijing had long been one of Mugabe’s most powerful allies and a major trade partner, as the West shunned him over his government’s human rights violations, but it avoided publicly taking sides during the military action.