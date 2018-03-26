Nigerian town awaits release of last girl

Residents of the Nigerian town of Dapchi were hoping yesterday for the release of the last schoolgirl, who is also a Christian, from among a group of more than 100 kidnapped and released by Islamists, following encouraging indications from authorities.

Her freed schoolmates said the girl, Leah Sharibu, remained in captivity as she had refused to convert to Islam. “There is so much expectation in the town following the news that the last remaining girl will be released,” Kachalla Bukar, father of one of the girls recently freed, said late on Saturday in the town in the northeastern state of Yobe. “We were told she was on her way but she has not yet been brought,” Kachalla, who is the spokesman of the abducted schoolgirls’ parents union, said.

National police chief Ibrahim Idris said on Saturday in Maiduguri, the capital of neighbouring Borno state, that the girl may be released today. Some of the already released Dapchi schoolgirls expected back home in Yobe state at the weekend were delayed due to weather conditions, spokesman Jimoh Moshood said. In all, 105 of the 111 schoolgirls abducted on February 19 from their boarding school in Dapchi were released on Wednesday, raising questions about possible ransom payments. Five of the girls died in captivity, according to their fellow pupils. President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to do everything in their power to bring Leah back safely.