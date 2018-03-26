Grace Mugabe probed for links to ivory smuggling

Zimbabwean police are investigating former president Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace, accused of smuggling ivory worth millions to underground foreign markets.

The Sunday Mail reported yesterday that investigators from the parks and wildlife authority handed documents to police allegedly showing that the former first lady spirited large consignments of ivory to China, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, among other destinations.

Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba confirmed receiving a report, but declined to elaborate.

The Sunday Mail said the report accused Grace Mugabe of ordering officials to grant her permits to export the ivory as gifts to the leaders of various countries.

“Once outside Zimbabwe, the ‘gifts’ would be pooled together with other consignments of the product and routed to black markets,” The Sunday Mail reported.

A senior official in the presidency, Christopher Mutsvangwa, told the paper the government had been tipped off by whistleblowers.