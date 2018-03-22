DeleteFacebook grows in support

As Facebook reels from the scandal over hijacked personal data, a movement to quit it has gathered momentum, getting a boost from a high-profile co-founder of the WhatsApp messaging service acquired by the huge social network in 2014.

“It is time. #deletefacebook,” Brian Acton said in a tweet, using the hashtag protesting the handling of the crisis by the world’s biggest social network.

The WhatsApp co-founder, who now works at rival messaging application Signal, posted the comment amid a growing uproar over revelations that Facebook data was harvested by a British political consulting firm linked to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

“Delete and forget. It’s time to care about privacy,” he said.

Several websites offered tips on how to quit Facebook, while noting that the process was more complicated than it appeared.

Facebook offers the option to “deactivate” an account for users who want to take a break or to “delete” the account entirely.

But Facebook noted that some data such as posts on friends’ timelines might remain in the system even after an account was deleted.