Boko Haram frees kidnapped girls

Boko Haram Islamists who kidnapped 110 schoolgirls in Dapchi, northeast Nigeria, just over a month ago have so far returned 101 of the pupils to the town, the government said yesterday.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed said they had been freed unconditionally.

“No money changed hands,” he said in the capital, Abuja.

“As of now, the number [of girls confirmed to have been released] has increased to 101,” he said

Fatima Gremah, 13, who was among those released, said earlier: “Boko Haram said we were lucky we were young and also Muslims.

“One of us who is a Christian has been left behind. They said they would keep her until she converted.

“If she converts, they will release her. She is the only one among us left behind.”

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari said last week the government had chosen negotiation rather than military force to secure the return of the Dapchi girls.

Mohammed had earlier said their release was the result of back-channel efforts with the help of some friends of the country, without elaborating.

Military operations in and around Dapchi had been suspended to ensure free passage of the girls and also to ensure that lives were not lost, he said.

Nigeria’s presidency said separately the girls were in the custody of the country’s intelligence agency, the Department of State Services.

The Dapchi kidnapping on February 19 brought back painful memories of a similar abduction in Chibok in April 2014, when more than 200 girls were taken.

Aisha Alhaji Deri, a 16-year-old pupil who was among those kidnapped in Dapchi, said they had not been mistreated during their time in captivity.

But she added: “When we were being taken away, five of us died on the way.

“They brought us back this morning, dropped us outside the motor park and said we should all go home and not go to the military because they will claim to have rescued us.”

Fatima Gremah and another girl, Amira Adamu Mohammed, 16, both also said they had not been mistreated and had been given food to cook.