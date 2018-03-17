Ousted Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe feels the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and South Africa in particular let him down when the army forced him into retirement in November last year.

Speaking to journalists of international media houses in Harare on Thursday for the first time since his removal‚ Mugabe said a bad precedent had been set.

“In a way I feel betrayed‚ but you also have to look at their [neighbouring countries’] conditions. Besides South Africa‚ most of them did not have the capacity to intervene.

“South Africa could have done more‚ but it didn’t,” Mugabe said.

When Mugabe was holed up at his private residence during the military operation‚ he spoke telephonically to then president Jacob Zuma, who later sent a team of negotiators led by Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and then state security minister Bongani Bongo.

At the time Emmerson Mnangagwa had fled to South Africa.

He returned when Mugabe had been forced to resign.