Trump predicts success in talks with North Korea

The comments came after the American leader said he had received encouragement from the leaders of China and Japan, and assurance that North Korea had promised not to shoot missiles in the interim, as he moves towards the high-stakes summit, announced suddenly this week.

US President Donald Trump has predicted tremendous success in upcoming groundbreaking talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and suggested the reclusive state wants to make peace despite a years-long nuclear standoff.

“I think North Korea is going to go very well, I think we will have tremendous success . . . We have a lot of support,” Trump said before boarding his Marine One helicopter to travel to a rally in Pennsylvania.

“The promise is they wouldn’t be shooting off missiles in the meantime, and they’re looking to de-nuke. So that’d be great.”

At the rally, he told supporters that the US had shown great strength when tensions were high with Pyongyang, but said the reclusive regime’s leaders “want to make peace”. “I think it’s time,” Trump said.