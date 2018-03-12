OJ’s ‘lost’ murder confession turns up
In 2006, OJ Simpson sat down for a wide-ranging, no-holds-barred interview in which he gave a gripping “hypothetical” account of the brutal murder of his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles.
For over a decade, the tapes of the infamous exchange with radio host and publisher Judith Regan were considered lost but have re-emerged, according to Fox, which was due to air the footage yesterday.
The former football star and actor, 70, offers a detailed and disturbing version of what might have happened on June 12 1994, when Nicole Brown Simpson, 35, and Ron Goldman, 25, were stabbed to death.
Under the pretext that his account is fictional, he describes grabbing a knife as he confronted his ex-wife at her home but says he then blacked out and remembers only seeing everything covered in blood.
“Forget everything you think you know about that night because I know the facts better than anyone. This is one story the whole world got wrong,” Simpson, who never took the stand during his trial, says.
Award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien will front OJ Simpson: The Lost Confession? – lining up a panel of experts to discuss the footage.
“We’re taking you inside the mind of OJ Simpson, where nobody has ever been,” Terry Wrong, executive producer of the two-hour television special, said.
Simpson was acquitted in 1995 of the grisly murders in a case that became known as the trial of the century. He was subsequently found liable for the deaths in a 1997 civil suit.