OJ’s ‘lost’ murder confession turns up

In 2006, OJ Simpson sat down for a wide-ranging, no-holds-barred interview in which he gave a gripping “hypothetical” account of the brutal murder of his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles.

For over a decade, the tapes of the infamous exchange with radio host and publisher Judith Regan were considered lost but have re-emerged, according to Fox, which was due to air the footage yesterday.

The former football star and actor, 70, offers a detailed and disturbing version of what might have happened on June 12 1994, when Nicole Brown Simpson, 35, and Ron Goldman, 25, were stabbed to death.

Under the pretext that his account is fictional, he describes grabbing a knife as he confronted his ex-wife at her home but says he then blacked out and remembers only seeing everything covered in blood.