MeToo won’t mean change for all women

Campaign shows mixed success – survey

A global movement to stop sexual harassment of women will spark change – but not for everyone, with poorer women still scared to report abuse fearing blame and backlash, according to a survey and women’s rights experts in five continents.

Ahead of International Women’s Day today, the Thomson Reuters Foundation asked people in Britain, the United States, Kenya, India and Brazil whether the #MeToo movement dominating headlines was just a viral buzz or meant change for women.

Some said they felt more confident to speak out against abuse, but others feared repercussions and some said the campaign had not gained traction in their country.

The past year has been pivotal for women’s rights after accusations of sexual misconduct by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sparked the campaign, with women taking to social media and the streets to highlight experiences of abuse.

One in three women globally has experienced physical or sexual violence, mostly by someone they know, UN Women says.

“[The campaign has] made people realise that sexual harassment has been a social norm, and people are recognising that it is not OK,” Ruth McCabe, 32, who runs a London business that reduces food waste, said.

Suman Chhabria Addepalli, a 42-year-old entrepreneur, said in Mumbai: “A campaign like this brings out the fact that every second woman is experiencing it – whether you are the chief executive of the company or a maid.”

From film sets to parliaments and businesses, revelations of sexual abuse have sent shock waves around the world. Even the aid sector was hit by reports that some staff at charity Oxfam paid for sex with prostitutes in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.