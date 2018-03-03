Storm shuts down Ireland, much of Britain
Snowstorms shut most of Ireland yesterday and forced Britain to call in the army to battle some of the worst weather seen in nearly 30 years.
After a blast of Siberian weather, dubbed “the beast from the east”, southern Britain and Ireland were battered by Storm Emma which blocked roads, grounded planes and stopped trains.
At least 24 000 homes and businesses in Ireland were left without power, as snow drifts left accumulations up to 90cm deep.
The Irish stock exchange was shut, all schools were closed, transport ground to a halt and all flights were cancelled as the most severe red weather warning remained in place across much of the country.
“The country needs to more or less stay in hibernation,” Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney told state broadcaster RTE.
“Hopefully we can continue to get through these freak weather conditions without tragedy.”
In Britain, a seven-year-old girl had been killed in Cornwall after a car crashed into a house in icy conditions, the BBC reported.
Dozens of passengers were stranded on trains overnight in southern England.
The army was called in to help rescue hundreds of drivers stuck in the snow and to transport National Health Service workers.
Roads were closed, schools shut and flights cancelled across Britain.
Weather conditions in Scotland, which initially bore the brunt of the cold front, improved slightly, but authorities warned people not to travel yesterday and over the weekend.
Only a handful of rail services were running in affected areas.
Around 30 vehicles were stuck on a road near Aberdeen, the local council said, with many other roads closed due to snow drifts.