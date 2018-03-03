Storm shuts down Ireland, much of Britain

Snowstorms shut most of Ireland yesterday and forced Britain to call in the army to battle some of the worst weather seen in nearly 30 years.

After a blast of Siberian weather, dubbed “the beast from the east”, southern Britain and Ireland were battered by Storm Emma which blocked roads, grounded planes and stopped trains.

At least 24 000 homes and businesses in Ireland were left without power, as snow drifts left accumulations up to 90cm deep.

The Irish stock exchange was shut, all schools were closed, transport ground to a halt and all flights were cancelled as the most severe red weather warning remained in place across much of the country.

“The country needs to more or less stay in hibernation,” Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney told state broadcaster RTE.

“Hopefully we can continue to get through these freak weather conditions without tragedy.”