Attacks rock Burkina capital

Armed assailants attacked several targets in Burkina Faso’s capital yesterday, including the army headquarters and the French embassy, in a coordinated assault that France’s ambassador to the West African region called a terrorist attack.

It was the third major attack in Ouagadougou in just over two years. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but previous attacks were conducted by allies of al-Qaeda in reprisal for Burkina Faso’s participation in a regional fight against Islamist militants.

A Burkina Faso government statement said four gunmen had been “neutralised” at the French embassy, operations were continuing and there was no immediate information on civilian casualties.

The defence minister said three assailants had been killed at the army headquarters.

The multiple attacks also targeted the French cultural centre.

Witnesses said five armed men had got out of a car and opened fire on passersby before heading towards the embassy in the city centre. A reporter heard heavy exchanges of gunfire and saw a blazing vehicle, which witnesses said was the car used by the assailants.

Police and army units were deployed in the area.

Other witnesses said there had been an explosion near the headquarters of the Burkinabe armed forces and the French cultural centre, which are about a kilometre from the site of the first attack.

“Attack under way at the French embassy and French Institute. Stay indoors,” the French embassy said in a terse Facebook post.