Attacks rock Burkina capital
Armed assailants attacked several targets in Burkina Faso’s capital yesterday, including the army headquarters and the French embassy, in a coordinated assault that France’s ambassador to the West African region called a terrorist attack.
It was the third major attack in Ouagadougou in just over two years. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but previous attacks were conducted by allies of al-Qaeda in reprisal for Burkina Faso’s participation in a regional fight against Islamist militants.
A Burkina Faso government statement said four gunmen had been “neutralised” at the French embassy, operations were continuing and there was no immediate information on civilian casualties.
The defence minister said three assailants had been killed at the army headquarters.
The multiple attacks also targeted the French cultural centre.
Witnesses said five armed men had got out of a car and opened fire on passersby before heading towards the embassy in the city centre. A reporter heard heavy exchanges of gunfire and saw a blazing vehicle, which witnesses said was the car used by the assailants.
Police and army units were deployed in the area.
Other witnesses said there had been an explosion near the headquarters of the Burkinabe armed forces and the French cultural centre, which are about a kilometre from the site of the first attack.
“Attack under way at the French embassy and French Institute. Stay indoors,” the French embassy said in a terse Facebook post.
Burkina Faso is one of a string of fragile countries on the southern rim of the Sahara that are battling jihadist groups.
The insurgency has caused thousands of deaths, prompted tens of thousands to flee their homes and dealt crippling blows to some of the world’s poorest economies.
In August last year, two assailants opened fire on a restaurant on Ouagadougou’s main avenue, killing 19 people and wounding 21. The attack was unclaimed.
In January 2016, 30 people, including six Canadians and five Europeans, were killed in a jihadist attack on a hotel and restaurant. Responsibility was claimed by Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.
France, the former colonial power in the Sahel region, has deployed 4 000 troops and is supporting a five-country joint force gathering Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.
The United Nations has a 12 000strong peacekeeping force in Mali which has taken heavy casualties.
In a separate development yesterday, the specialist US website SITE, which monitors jihadist activity, said kidnappers had released a video of a 75-year-old French hostage, Sophie Petronin, who had been abducted in northern Mali in late 2016.
Petronin, who had been running an association helping Malian orphans, appeared in poor health.
Her kidnapping, hitherto unclaimed, was carried out by the “Support Group for Islam and Muslims”. In the background, the voice of French President Emmanuel Macron is heard on a loop, saying “I will protect you”.