Trump stuns on gun curbs

President surprises politicians with push for tougher firearms control measures

US president Donald Trump has surprised politicians by embracing firearm control measures that are tougher than usually supported by his party, as pupils returned to the site of America’s latest horrific school shooting. “We have to do something about it.

We have to act,” Trump said, voicing support for expanded background checks, more secure schools, curbs on the ability of the mentally ill to buy firearms and raising to 21 the age for buying certain guns.

“We can’t wait and play games and nothing gets done,” Trump said at a meeting with lawmakers from both parties.

At one point, he turned to a Republican senator and said, “You’re afraid of the NRA,” referring to the National Rifle Association, the premier and powerful US gun lobby.

“He surprised me,” Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said later.

“He committed very forcefully and very clearly to comprehensive background checks, raising the age on purchase of assault weapons and protective orders.”

With tears, fears and defiance, pupils also made an emotional return on Wednesday to their Florida high school where a former classmate went on a shooting rampage two weeks ago, killing 17 people.

Pupils at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland were greeted by heavy security and scores of well-wishers as they returned to classes.

Dozens of police officers lined the pavements saying “Good morning” to each child and retired officers passed out flowers.

Former pupils, neighbours and children held banners reading “We Love You,” “You’ve Got This” and “We Are With You”.

“It’s all a little overwhelming,” one 17year-old pupil named William, who shared a classroom with two of the young victims, Nicholas Dworet and Meadow Pollack, said.

“It was just sad to go back there and not have my friends who were in the class with me anymore.”

Likewise, for Kimberly Miller, the first day back meant confronting the absence of her geography teacher, 35-year-old Scott Beigel. Beigel was one of three staff killed, along with 14 teenagers, when former pupil Nikolas Cruz entered the school on Valentine’s Day and opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle.

“It’s pretty upsetting,” 14-year-old Miller said.

“But it was also refreshing to talk to everyone because people don’t really understand how it feels, no matter how much they try to understand.”

While there were few open displays of grief, many pupils looked sombre, speaking in hushed tones with their eyes downcast.