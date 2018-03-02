Trump stuns on gun curbs
President surprises politicians with push for tougher firearms control measures
US president Donald Trump has surprised politicians by embracing firearm control measures that are tougher than usually supported by his party, as pupils returned to the site of America’s latest horrific school shooting. “We have to do something about it.
We have to act,” Trump said, voicing support for expanded background checks, more secure schools, curbs on the ability of the mentally ill to buy firearms and raising to 21 the age for buying certain guns.
“We can’t wait and play games and nothing gets done,” Trump said at a meeting with lawmakers from both parties.
At one point, he turned to a Republican senator and said, “You’re afraid of the NRA,” referring to the National Rifle Association, the premier and powerful US gun lobby.
“He surprised me,” Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said later.
“He committed very forcefully and very clearly to comprehensive background checks, raising the age on purchase of assault weapons and protective orders.”
With tears, fears and defiance, pupils also made an emotional return on Wednesday to their Florida high school where a former classmate went on a shooting rampage two weeks ago, killing 17 people.
Pupils at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland were greeted by heavy security and scores of well-wishers as they returned to classes.
Dozens of police officers lined the pavements saying “Good morning” to each child and retired officers passed out flowers.
Former pupils, neighbours and children held banners reading “We Love You,” “You’ve Got This” and “We Are With You”.
“It’s all a little overwhelming,” one 17year-old pupil named William, who shared a classroom with two of the young victims, Nicholas Dworet and Meadow Pollack, said.
“It was just sad to go back there and not have my friends who were in the class with me anymore.”
Likewise, for Kimberly Miller, the first day back meant confronting the absence of her geography teacher, 35-year-old Scott Beigel. Beigel was one of three staff killed, along with 14 teenagers, when former pupil Nikolas Cruz entered the school on Valentine’s Day and opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle.
“It’s pretty upsetting,” 14-year-old Miller said.
“But it was also refreshing to talk to everyone because people don’t really understand how it feels, no matter how much they try to understand.”
While there were few open displays of grief, many pupils looked sombre, speaking in hushed tones with their eyes downcast.
Jonathan Abramchaev, 15, said it was very emotional to see his school again.
“Seeing all the flowers by the gate, that really hurt me,” he said. “Today we were just discussing and talking out our feelings.”
Some said they felt reassured – if a little unsettled – by the heavy police presence.
“I’m not scared,” Stoneman Douglas junior Sean Cummings, 16, said.
“I feel like it’s more protected than any other school at this point. But it’s still weird to see all these police officers.”
Others – like senior Carly Novell – said they were nervous to return.
“I’m really scared to go in,” Novell, who like many others wore a maroon T-shirt, the school colours, said.
Broward County school superintendent Robert Runcie said grief counsellors were on hand for the day.
“We’re going to provide as much support as we can,” Runcie told CNN.
“Students are excited. As a family, they’re going to pull through it.”
A 15-year-old named Alan said the shooting left him fearful – even with his school under close watch by police.
“What happens when they go? In a couple of days or weeks when it gets back to normal? It may happen again,” he said.
Since the shooting, Stoneman Douglas pupils have been lobbying politicians for stricter gun control.
Republican lawmakers have been cool on bringing in major reforms on the sales of firearms.
But Trump upped the pressure on lawmakers to get to work, hosting the bipartisan meeting at the White House where he raised eyebrows with his tough stance.