‘Tired’ Duterte wants to cede power early

Phililline President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday sought to dispel concerns he will cling to power and become a dictator, saying he wants to achieve his goal of introducing federalism so that he can finish his term early.

The former city mayor has long advocated federalism to tackle a yawning wealth gap, empower regional governments and recognise the country’s diverse makeup.

A 19-member panel created by Duterte a month ago, composed of constitutional law experts and headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, has proposed a federal model similar to the US.

Some critics believe the move to change the constitution to facilitate that would also provide means for Duterte to hold on to power beyond 2022, when his single, six-year term ends.