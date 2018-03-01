May slams EU proposal over customs union

British Prime Minister Theresa May angrily rejected a draft divorce treaty unveiled by the EU yesterday, saying she would never allow the bloc to undermine her country’s constitutional integrity.

May lashed out at the proposal to keep Britishruled Northern Ireland in a customs union if there is no better solution to avoid a hard border with EU-member Ireland.

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, insisted the plan was not designed to provoke, and denied that it threatened the sovereignty of the UK.

The EU’s draft withdrawal agreement spells out the details of a provisional deal sealed in December by May and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, which largely fudged the Irish question.

“The draft legal text will, if implemented, undermine the UK common market and threaten the constitutional integrity of the UK by creating a customs and regulatory border down the Irish Sea and no UK prime minister could ever agree to it,” May told parliament.