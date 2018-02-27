Five die in blast, fire in Leicester
Five people were killed and five more were in hospital yesterday after an explosion and fire destroyed a three-storey building in the central English city of Leicester, police said.
The cause of the blast on Sunday evening has yet to be determined, but police say the incident is not being linked to terrorism.
After initially confirming a toll of four, a police spokesman said: “Sadly, in the last few hours, the number of people found dead in the collapsed building has risen to five.”
Neighbours reported that their own homes shook with the force of the blast, which sparked a fire that engulfed the ground-floor shop and two-storey flat above it.
“We believe there may be people who have not yet been accounted for and rescue efforts continue to locate any further casualties,” Superintendent Shane O’Neill said.
Six fire crews are at the scene and emergency services remained at the site throughout yesterday.
Major roads in the area were closed and electricity to a number of homes nearby was affected, but no properties were evacuated overnight.
“Once the site is deemed to be safe a joint investigation with Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service will begin looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident, which at this stage is not being linked to terrorism,” O’Neill said.
Firefighters worked through the night to control the blaze, which broke out shortly after 7pm on Sunday.
“We’ve now got specialist search and rescue teams supported by search dogs on the scene,” Matt Cane, of Leicestershire Fire and Rescue, said at the site.
“We are now working to get into different areas of the building using shoring [propping up] techniques to see if we can locate anybody that may be alive.”
Pictures and videos posted on social media showed a property engulfed in flames, with rubble and debris scattered around.
“It was very scary,” resident Graeme Hudson said.
“I live five minutes away . . . but my house shook. I went out and saw massive smoke and big flames.”
Another witness, Tahir Khan, who was driving past at the time, said: “Half the building was on the road. Literally the whole of the side of the building had been blown out.”