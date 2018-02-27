Five die in blast, fire in Leicester

Five people were killed and five more were in hospital yesterday after an explosion and fire destroyed a three-storey building in the central English city of Leicester, police said.

The cause of the blast on Sunday evening has yet to be determined, but police say the incident is not being linked to terrorism.

After initially confirming a toll of four, a police spokesman said: “Sadly, in the last few hours, the number of people found dead in the collapsed building has risen to five.”

Neighbours reported that their own homes shook with the force of the blast, which sparked a fire that engulfed the ground-floor shop and two-storey flat above it.

“We believe there may be people who have not yet been accounted for and rescue efforts continue to locate any further casualties,” Superintendent Shane O’Neill said.

Six fire crews are at the scene and emergency services remained at the site throughout yesterday.

Major roads in the area were closed and electricity to a number of homes nearby was affected, but no properties were evacuated overnight.