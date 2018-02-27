China defends Xi power plan

China’s plan for President Xi Jinping to remain in office indefinitely has sparked social media opposition, drawing comparisons to North Korea’s ruling dynasty and charges by a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist of creating a dictator.

The social media reaction late on Sunday quickly saw China swing into a concerted propaganda push by yesterday, blocking some articles and publishing pieces praising the party.

The ruling Communist Party on Sunday proposed to remove a constitutional clause limiting presidential service to two terms in office, meaning Xi, who also heads the party and military, might never have to retire.