‘Patient’ just wanted lift to visit ill friend
Paramedics took a man who posed as a stroke victim to hospital, only for him to leap up and thank them for the lift.
Britain’s North West Ambulance Service lashed out at the man for wasting valuable time and resources.
Describing the incident on Twitter, paramedics said they responded to a call by the would-be patient who claimed to have lost sensation in his legs.
Fearing he might have a critical circulation problem or have suffered a stroke, he was rushed to the unnamed hospital.
But on arrival, he walked out of the ambulance beaming and admitted he was fine and just wanted a free lift to visit a friend in one of the wards.
The service has said this is what it has to deal with “day in day out” and that the police had not been involved as there was no law against wasting ambulance time.