Defend schools by arming teachers – Trump

A gun-free school is nothing but a magnet for criminals, President Donald Trump said yesterday, a day after proposing to train and arm some teachers to keep US schools safe.

“What I said was to look at the possibility of giving concealed guns to gun-adept teachers with military or special training experience.

“I never said ‘give teachers guns’ as stated on Fake News @CNN,” Trump tweeted.

At a White House meeting late on Wednesday with survivors of a shooting rampage at a Florida high school that killed 17 people, Trump suggested arming a select group of teachers to deter mass shootings.

‘Teachers would be able to immediately fire back if a savage sicko went to a school with bad intentions.”

Trump also promised very strong background checks on gun owners during the poignant listening session at which he heard first-hand accounts from bereaved parents and friends, and schoolchildren who narrowly escaped with their own lives.

The televised White House meeting came as pupils staged street protests across the country to demand stricter gun laws following the murder of 14 teens and three teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Holding signs reading “Never Again” and “Be The Adults, Do Something,” teenage survivors of the shooting rallied outside the Florida state Capitol in Tallahassee.

“No longer can I walk the halls I walked millions of times before without fear and sadness,” Stoneman Douglas pupil Florence Yared said.

The White House meeting was also attended by Stoneman Douglas pupils, their parents and also the parents of victims of the Columbine, Sandy Hook and other shootings.

Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter Meadow was among the Stoneman Douglas victims, said he was there “because my daughter has no voice. She was murdered last week.”

“We protect airports. We protect concerts, stadiums, embassies,” he said.

“I can’t get on a plane with a bottle of water. But we leave some animal to walk into a school.”