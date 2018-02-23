Anxious wait for parents of seized girls

Some Nigerian pupils rescued after Boko Haram attack, says army

The families of dozens of girls missing for several days after a Boko Haram attack on their school in northeast Nigeria waited anxiously for their return yesterday after the state government and military said some had been rescued.

Police said that 111 girls from the state-run boarding school in Dapchi, Yobe state, were unaccounted for following an attack by the jihadists on Monday night.

The disappearance sparked fears of a repeat of the 2014 mass kidnapping of more than 200 girls from a similar school in Chibok, in neighbouring Borno state.

But Yobe state governor spokesman Abdullahi Bego said some of the girls had been rescued by the Nigerian Army.

“The rescued girls are now in the custody of the army,” he said late on Wednesday night.

It was the first official acknowledgement that the girls had been abducted.

Initially, the pupils were reported to have fled with their teachers at the sound of gunfire.

Families in Dapchi claimed the authorities tried to cover up the abduction.

Bego did not specify the circumstances in which the girls were rescued – nor how many had been recovered yet.

A federal government delegation was due in Dapchi late yesterday.

Inuwa Mohammed, whose daughter, Falmata, 16, was missing, said he had mixed feelings of hope and trepidation about the girls’ return.

“We don’t know how many of our girls have been found – and no parent is sure whether his or her daughter is among them,” he said.

“We are waiting for the girls to be brought for physical identification by their parents. There have been wild guesses as to their number. “We will wait until we see them.” Abubakar Shehu said he, too, did not want to celebrate prematurely. “I haven’t slept. I am very worried,” he said. “I am just praying that my niece is among those rescued.” Yusuf Hassan, whose sister, Fatima Isah, 16, was also among the missing, said: “For me, the fight is not over until my sister is returned to us.”