Anxious wait for parents of seized girls
Some Nigerian pupils rescued after Boko Haram attack, says army
The families of dozens of girls missing for several days after a Boko Haram attack on their school in northeast Nigeria waited anxiously for their return yesterday after the state government and military said some had been rescued.
Police said that 111 girls from the state-run boarding school in Dapchi, Yobe state, were unaccounted for following an attack by the jihadists on Monday night.
The disappearance sparked fears of a repeat of the 2014 mass kidnapping of more than 200 girls from a similar school in Chibok, in neighbouring Borno state.
But Yobe state governor spokesman Abdullahi Bego said some of the girls had been rescued by the Nigerian Army.
“The rescued girls are now in the custody of the army,” he said late on Wednesday night.
It was the first official acknowledgement that the girls had been abducted.
Initially, the pupils were reported to have fled with their teachers at the sound of gunfire.
Families in Dapchi claimed the authorities tried to cover up the abduction.
Bego did not specify the circumstances in which the girls were rescued – nor how many had been recovered yet.
A federal government delegation was due in Dapchi late yesterday.
Inuwa Mohammed, whose daughter, Falmata, 16, was missing, said he had mixed feelings of hope and trepidation about the girls’ return.
“We don’t know how many of our girls have been found – and no parent is sure whether his or her daughter is among them,” he said.
“We are waiting for the girls to be brought for physical identification by their parents. There have been wild guesses as to their number. “We will wait until we see them.” Abubakar Shehu said he, too, did not want to celebrate prematurely. “I haven’t slept. I am very worried,” he said. “I am just praying that my niece is among those rescued.” Yusuf Hassan, whose sister, Fatima Isah, 16, was also among the missing, said: “For me, the fight is not over until my sister is returned to us.”
A pupil who escaped Monday’s attack said some of her classmates had jumped over a perimeter school wall at the sound of gunfire, and climbed into vehicles parked nearby.
But it was thought the vehicles were then taken by the Islamist militants.
A senior military source in the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, said the girls were found on the border between Yobe and Borno.
“The girls were abandoned in a vehicle. It had broken down and the terrorists panicked, because they were being pursued by soldiers,” he said.
“The fear is that some of the girls may have been taken by the terrorists, because the girls were not in a single vehicle. Only those in the broken down vehicle were lucky.”
The attack in Dapchi will again raise questions about the government’s grip on security in remote northeast Nigeria, after nearly nine years of fighting – and at least 20 000 deaths.
Residents said fighters in military fatigues and turbans arrived in a convoy of vehicles, firing weapons and shouting “Allahu Akbar” (“God is greatest”).
Herbal medicine vendor Safai Maimagani said the militants headed towards the school.
“Not long afterwards, they returned,” he said. “I heard shrieks of girls from the truck.”
Tea seller Muhammad Kabo gave a similar account.
“They were here for less than an hour,” he said. “I heard girls wailing and it was clear they had abducted some girls from the school.”
President Muhammadu Buhari has repeatedly maintained the Islamic State group affiliate is a spent force.
But civilians – especially those displaced by the conflict – remain vulnerable to suicide attacks and hit-and-run raids.
The attack also calls into question how far pledges to improve security at schools have been implemented nearly four years after the Chibok abduction.