‘World’s poorest babies at risk’

Babies born in the world’s poorest countries, most of them in Africa, still face “alarming” risks of death that can be 50 times as high as those in the richest countries, according to a Unicef report released yesterday.

While the last quarter-century has seen broad improvements in older children’s health, “we have not made similar progress in ending deaths among children less than one month old”, Unicef executive director Henrietta Fore said.

“Given that the majority of these deaths are preventable, clearly we are failing the world’s poorest babies.”

The differences are stark. A baby born in Pakistan – the country with the worst newborn mortality rate – faced a one-in-22 chance of death, while a newborn in Japan had only a one in 1 111 risk of dying, the report said.

Of the 10 highest-risk countries, eight are in sub-Saharan Africa, countries where pregnant women are much less likely to receive assistance, due to poverty, conflict or weak institutions, according to the report.

Those eight countries are the Central African Republic (one-in-24 chance of death); Somalia, Lesotho, Guinea-Bissau and South Sudan (all one-in-26); Ivory Coast (one-in-27) and Mali and Chad (both one-in-28).