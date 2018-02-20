Trump’s son to wine and dine Delhi flat buyers
Dozens of property investors and their families will be treated to dinner with Donald Trump jnr in Delhi this week after snapping up flats in a Trump Towers luxury development in Gurgaon on the outskirts of the Indian capital.
Trump’s local partners have promised dinner with the US president’s son to anyone who buys into the development of high-rise apartments boasting floor-to-ceiling windows, state-of-the-art amenities and a lifestyle concierge.
At 2.5-million rupees (R450 000) just for the downpayment on the smallest and cheapest flat, that is well beyond most Indians.
Nonetheless, the development has already clocked up sales worth nearly $80-million (R930million) according to a statement released yesteron Monday.
“Despite the sluggish- ness of the luxury residential market in Delhi NCR [National Capital Region] and in India, the project has smashed all sales records,” it said.
About 75 people have already stumped up and Indian developer Tribeca expects that number to increase to 100 before the promotion deadline expires on Thursday, a staff member said on condition of anonymity.
“The meeting is a token of gratitude to the clients for showing tremendous faith in the upcoming project,” the Tribeca employee said.
The 47-storey towers will comprise 250 homes and are expected to be completed by 2023, with prices ranging from 55-million to 110-million rupees (R9.9-million to R19.8-million).
Adverts in Indian newspapers yesterday promised prospective buyers their neighbours would include a renowned industrialist, art maestro and famous Indian cricketer.