Trump’s son to wine and dine Delhi flat buyers

Dozens of property investors and their families will be treated to dinner with Donald Trump jnr in Delhi this week after snapping up flats in a Trump Towers luxury development in Gurgaon on the outskirts of the Indian capital.

Trump’s local partners have promised dinner with the US president’s son to anyone who buys into the development of high-rise apartments boasting floor-to-ceiling windows, state-of-the-art amenities and a lifestyle concierge.

At 2.5-million rupees (R450 000) just for the downpayment on the smallest and cheapest flat, that is well beyond most Indians.

Nonetheless, the development has already clocked up sales worth nearly $80-million (R930million) according to a statement released yesteron Monday.