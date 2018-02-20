May berates Oxfam over Haiti scandal

‘Behaviour far below the standards we expect’

British Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday described the behaviour of some Oxfam staff in Haiti as horrific after the charity released an internal report revealing that a former top official admitted paying for sex and three staff threatened a witness.

“The behaviour that we’ve now discovered was horrific,” May said during a visit to a London school.

“It was far below the standards we expect for the charities and the NGOs we’re working with.”

“We will not work with anybody who does not meet the high standards that we set and we believe are important.”

She was speaking after the charity was suspended from bidding for new government funding.

The 2011 report into aid workers deployed to Haiti following the devastating 2010 earthquake revealed that seven staff were accused of using prostitutes at an Oxfam-funded residence.

Country director Roland van Hauwermeiren admitted paying for sex and was offered a phased and dignified exit of resignation if he cooperated with the inquiry.

The report also said three Oxfam employees were involved in physically threatening and intimidating a witness who spoke to the investigators.

Four staff were fired for gross misconduct and three others, including Van Hauwermeiren, were allowed to quit.

Details of the Haiti scandal have engulfed Oxfam, drawing widespread condemnation and putting its funding at risk.

A senior executive has resigned over the scandal.

Oxfam has denied trying to cover up the allegations but admitted it could have been more open at the time, saying it was publishing the report in recognition of the breach of trust that had been caused.

It said it would give a copy to the Haitian government, which has expressed outrage and launched its own inquiry, at a meeting later yesterday.