Mnangagwa hails Tsvangirai

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday praised opposition icon Morgan Tsvangirai, who died last week, as an outstanding political figure who had endured political hardship and deserved his place in the country’s history.

Tsvangirai, the strongest and fiercest opponent to Robert Mugabe and his Zanu-PF party’s four decades of rule, died on Wednesday, aged 65, at a hospital in South Africa where he was being treated for colon cancer.

“When we write the history of this country, we cannot leave out the participation and role that the former prime minister played in the effort to entrench democratic values in this country,” Mnangagwa said shortly after offering his condolences to Tsvangirai’s family.