US seeks answers on school shooter

Trump weighs in on ‘disturbed’ gun enthusiast who killed 17

President Donald Trump demanded to know yesterday how a disturbed former pupil who had an obsession with firearms slipped through the net to sow carnage at a Florida high school, killing at least 17 people in the latest gun massacre to rock the United States.

The 19-year-old suspect, Nikolas Cruz, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder over Wednesday’s deadly rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, America’s worst school shooting since the Sandy Hook massacre left 20 children and six teachers dead in 2012.

After a night of questioning in police custody, the man was reportedly transferred to a Florida jail early yesterday.

Trump ordered flags to fly at half-mast and was due to deliver a televised address to a nation stunned by the mounting toll of school shootings which US authorities have so far appeared powerless to stop.

Wednesday’s harrowing shooting spree saw terrified pupils hiding in cupboards and under desks as they texted for help, while the gunman stalked the school with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle.

Fifteen people were killed at the school itself, and two later died in hospital.

One of those killed was a football coach in Parkland, a city of about 30 000 people, 80km north of Miami.

Trump weighed in on the tragedy on Twitter by pointing to indications that the shooter – who had been expelled for disciplinary reasons – was mentally disturbed.

“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behaviour,” Trump wrote.

“Neighbours and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”

Cruz was reportedly known to have firearms at home and had talked about using them.

A teacher at the school said Cruz had been identified previously as a potential threat to his classmates.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” maths teacher Jim Gard said in a Miami Herald interview.