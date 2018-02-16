Disappointed Tutu cuts ties with Oxfam

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is relinquishing his role as a global ambassador for international charity organisation Oxfam, which is embroiled in an alleged sex scandal.

The 86-year-old Nobel Peace Laureate said yesterday he was deeply disappointed by allegations of immorality and possible criminality involving humanitarian workers linked to the charity.

He said he was also saddened by the “impact of the allegations on the many thousands of good people who have supported Oxfam’s righteous work”.

“Archbishop Emeritus Tutu has instructed his office to write to Oxfam International to inform them of his retirement as a global ambassador‚” a statement said.

Oxfam faces a growing scandal over its handling of the use of prostitutes – some alleged to be underage – by its staff in Haiti, where sex work is illegal.