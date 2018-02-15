Emma Watson joins UK fight against harassment

Hollywood actress Emma Watson yesterday backed guidelines to tackle harassment and bullying in Britain’s film and television industry, as sex abuse scandals rip through the working world.

The British Film Industry and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts said a 24/7 confidential helpline would be set up in April to support industry staff, and training provided to partners to handle allegations and cases.

“They are not just about protecting individuals but are also an important step in embracing a greater diversity of voices,” Watson – most famous for her role as a female wizard in the Harry Potter series – said.

The move comes as a series of workplace sex scandals continues to dominate headlines, with British charity Oxfam under fire over sexual misconduct accusations in Haiti and Chad.

The BFI and Bafta urged the screen industry to adopt the guidelines, which aim to “eradicate bullying and harassment, and support victims more effectively”.

The announcement follows Tuesday’s launch of an inquiry into workplace sexual harassment by the all-party Women and Equalities Committee in Britain’s parliament. – Reuters