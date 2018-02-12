‘Sex and the City’ stars squabble on social media
After years of reported behind-the-scenes friction, tensions between two Sex and the City stars erupted into public view on Saturday.
The star of the popular HBO series, Sarah Jessica Parker, had long been known to have a difficult relationship with one of her three co-stars, Kim Cattrall.
There were reports, regularly denied by Cattrall, that she was the one holding up plans for a possible second sequel to the movie version of Sex and the City.
When the TV series began in 1998, Parker was already friends with Cynthia Nixon, who played one of her three best friends.
She later drew close to the fourth star, Kristin Davis.
Early on Saturday, Cattrall posted on Instagram: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time@ sarahje es sic a parker .”
“My mom asked me today, ‘When will that@ sarah jessica parker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Cattrall wrote.
My Mom asked me today “When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?” Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona. Copy and paste link https://nypost.com/2017/10/07/inside-the-mean-girls-culture-that-destroyed-sex-and-the-city/
She added a link to a New York Post article on the “mean-girls culture” of Sex and the City.
Cattrall appeared to be reacting to a post from Parker expressing “love and condolences” over the death of her brother Chris Cattrall, who died last week.
“You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona,” Cattrall posted.