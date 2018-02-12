‘Sex and the City’ stars squabble on social media

After years of reported behind-the-scenes friction, tensions between two Sex and the City stars erupted into public view on Saturday.

The star of the popular HBO series, Sarah Jessica Parker, had long been known to have a difficult relationship with one of her three co-stars, Kim Cattrall.

There were reports, regularly denied by Cattrall, that she was the one holding up plans for a possible second sequel to the movie version of Sex and the City.

When the TV series began in 1998, Parker was already friends with Cynthia Nixon, who played one of her three best friends.

She later drew close to the fourth star, Kristin Davis.

Early on Saturday, Cattrall posted on Instagram: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time@ sarahje es sic a parker .”

“My mom asked me today, ‘When will that@ sarah jessica parker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Cattrall wrote.