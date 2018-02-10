Duterte ‘would face firing squad’

Fiery Philippine leader lashes out at ICC probe into mass killings in his war on drugs

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday told the International Criminal Court (ICC) to go ahead and investigate him for crimes against humanity, and said he would prefer to face a firing squad rather than be jailed.

However, the firebrand leader notorious for his defiance of international pressure, questioned whether the ICC had jurisdiction to indict him over the deaths of thousands of Filipinos in his war on drugs.

He denied ever giving an order to police to kill drug suspects.

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said on Thursday the preliminary examination into Duterte’s campaign sought to establish whether it had the jurisdiction, and if crimes against humanity had been committed.

“I would ask for the rare privilege of talking to you. Just the two of us in the room,” Duterte said during a news conference, referring to Bensouda.

“I welcome you. If you want to find me guilty, go ahead. So be it. Find a country where they kill people with a firing squad and I’m ready.”

But Duterte is “very confident” he will escape ICC prosecution,” his spokesman has said.

The ICC’s initial inquiry into Duterte’s deadly drug war — its first preliminary examination in a Southeast Asian nation — is designed to help prosecutors determine if there is enough evidence of crimes that fall into its jurisdiction, which could lead to a full probe and eventually charges.

Duterte has overseen a crackdown on narcotics that according to official figures has left nearly 4 000 drug suspects dead at the hands of police, while rights groups claim the toll is around three times the numbers given by authorities.

“He is very confident that the prosecutor will not go beyond a preliminary investigation,” Duterte’s spokesman Harry Roque told reporters.

Roque said a United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings in 2007 investigated Duterte’s role in 1 069 alleged death-squad killings in the southern city of Davao while he was mayor. The mission did not lead to Duterte’s prosecution and Roque said the president expected the same outcome.