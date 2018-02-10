Duterte ‘would face firing squad’
Fiery Philippine leader lashes out at ICC probe into mass killings in his war on drugs
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday told the International Criminal Court (ICC) to go ahead and investigate him for crimes against humanity, and said he would prefer to face a firing squad rather than be jailed.
However, the firebrand leader notorious for his defiance of international pressure, questioned whether the ICC had jurisdiction to indict him over the deaths of thousands of Filipinos in his war on drugs.
He denied ever giving an order to police to kill drug suspects.
ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said on Thursday the preliminary examination into Duterte’s campaign sought to establish whether it had the jurisdiction, and if crimes against humanity had been committed.
“I would ask for the rare privilege of talking to you. Just the two of us in the room,” Duterte said during a news conference, referring to Bensouda.
“I welcome you. If you want to find me guilty, go ahead. So be it. Find a country where they kill people with a firing squad and I’m ready.”
But Duterte is “very confident” he will escape ICC prosecution,” his spokesman has said.
The ICC’s initial inquiry into Duterte’s deadly drug war — its first preliminary examination in a Southeast Asian nation — is designed to help prosecutors determine if there is enough evidence of crimes that fall into its jurisdiction, which could lead to a full probe and eventually charges.
Duterte has overseen a crackdown on narcotics that according to official figures has left nearly 4 000 drug suspects dead at the hands of police, while rights groups claim the toll is around three times the numbers given by authorities.
“He is very confident that the prosecutor will not go beyond a preliminary investigation,” Duterte’s spokesman Harry Roque told reporters.
Roque said a United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings in 2007 investigated Duterte’s role in 1 069 alleged death-squad killings in the southern city of Davao while he was mayor. The mission did not lead to Duterte’s prosecution and Roque said the president expected the same outcome.
Duterte won a landslide victory in 2016 elections largely on a pledge to eradicate drugs and has overseen the bloodshed since taking power.
In addition to the official toll, authorities are also investigating some 2 000 other cases of “drug-related” killings by unknown suspects.
Roque said Duterte welcomed the ICC prosecutor’s inquiry as a means to clear his name, but insisted the tribunal has no jurisdiction.
“Our domestic courts are able and willing to prosecute these crimes,” Roque said.
Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the European Union have all criticised the controversial leader for his bombastic statements appearing to support the killing.
As a presidential candidate Duterte said on March 16, 2016 that he would eradicate drugs in the Philippines by killing so many dealers it would cause a boom for funeral businesses.
“If you know of any addicts, go ahead and kill them yourself as getting their parents to do it would be too painful,” was one of his remarks.
Others included:
“This campaign (of) shoot-to-kill will remain until the last day of my term. I don’t care about human rights, believe me.”
Duterte estimated on September 30 2016 that there were three million drug addicts in the Philippines, adding that he would like them all dead. A year later he said the figure had grown to four million despite his crackdown.
“You want to scare me by threatening to have me thrown in prison? International Criminal Court? Bull++, ” he said.
The ICC on Thursday announced the unprecedented decision to launch two inquiries at once, one in the Philippines and a second on alleged abuses during Venezuela’s political unrest.