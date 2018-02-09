Druglord ran ring from jail

A jailed Indonesian druglord facing execution ran a meth-and-ecstasy ring from behind bars, police said yesterday, as officials announced his narcotics network had been smashed.

A dozen people were arrested as police said they seized nearly 111kg of methamphetamine (tik) and more than 18 000 pills of ecstasy in Aceh and North Sumatra provinces.

Convicted drug kingpin Togiman, also known as Toge, ran the group from prison, despite already having been sentenced to death twice for narcotics trafficking, police said, adding that the ring had links to Malaysian organised crime.