Germany’s top parties reach deal

Coalition agreement on table but no green light yet for Merkel’s swearing in

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats sealed a deal yesterday on a new coalition, officials said, potentially ending four months of political deadlock in Europe’s top economy. The parties ironed out their final differences and were ready to sign an agreement for Merkel’s fourth term, her chief of staff and acting finance minister, Peter Altmaier, said.

“We have a coalition agreement that will do a lot of positive things for a lot of citizens,” Altmaier said after more than 24 hours of contentious talks.

The breakthrough will come as a relief to Germany’s EU partners as the bloc faces tough negotiations on migration and Brexit.

Merkel, Europe’s most experienced leader, has seen her standing weakened by the longest stretch of coalition- building in the country’s postwar history.

But before she can be sworn in, a final hurdle looms – the hard-fought “grand coalition” pact between her CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democratic Party must still be approved by the SPD’s sceptical rank-and-file.

Germany has been stuck in political limbo since September’s inconclusive general election saw mainstream parties bleed support to the far-right AfD, which tapped into anger over Merkel’s liberal refugee policy.

Merkel, in power for more than 12 years, at first tried to cobble together a novel three-way coalition with the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats, but those efforts collapsed in November.

Faced with snap elections that could further boost the AfD or the prospect of heading an unstable minority government, she opted to woo back the SPD – her junior partner for two of her three terms since 2005.

SPD leader Martin Schulz then abandoned his post-election vow to renew the party in opposition – a U-turn that angered many.