Germany’s top parties reach deal
Coalition agreement on table but no green light yet for Merkel’s swearing in
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats sealed a deal yesterday on a new coalition, officials said, potentially ending four months of political deadlock in Europe’s top economy. The parties ironed out their final differences and were ready to sign an agreement for Merkel’s fourth term, her chief of staff and acting finance minister, Peter Altmaier, said.
“We have a coalition agreement that will do a lot of positive things for a lot of citizens,” Altmaier said after more than 24 hours of contentious talks.
The breakthrough will come as a relief to Germany’s EU partners as the bloc faces tough negotiations on migration and Brexit.
Merkel, Europe’s most experienced leader, has seen her standing weakened by the longest stretch of coalition- building in the country’s postwar history.
But before she can be sworn in, a final hurdle looms – the hard-fought “grand coalition” pact between her CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democratic Party must still be approved by the SPD’s sceptical rank-and-file.
Germany has been stuck in political limbo since September’s inconclusive general election saw mainstream parties bleed support to the far-right AfD, which tapped into anger over Merkel’s liberal refugee policy.
Merkel, in power for more than 12 years, at first tried to cobble together a novel three-way coalition with the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats, but those efforts collapsed in November.
Faced with snap elections that could further boost the AfD or the prospect of heading an unstable minority government, she opted to woo back the SPD – her junior partner for two of her three terms since 2005.
SPD leader Martin Schulz then abandoned his post-election vow to renew the party in opposition – a U-turn that angered many.
But a copy of the coalition agreement obtained by AFP indicated that he was able to extract major concessions from the conservatives in the final round of talks, including control of the powerful finance and foreign ministries, as well as the labour, family affairs, justice and environment remits. Media reports said Schulz, a former European Parliament chief, was now set to take over the foreign ministry and would give up the party chairmanship in return.
Meanwhile the finance job could go to the popular Hamburg mayor, pro-business centrist Olaf Scholz, who has often been eyed as a potential SPD chancellor candidate.
The change could mean a mild shift away from the austerity imposed at home and abroad by former finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, although the parties have agreed on sticking to a balanced budget policy.
Merkel’s fate now lies in the hands of the SPD, as Schulz has promised to give his party’s 460 000 members the final say on whether to accept the coalition pact.
Observers expect the referendum to be tight, with the result around March 4.
A green light could see a new Merkel-led government in place by the end of next month. A thumbs-down could see the country headed for fresh elections or leave Merkel heading a minority government – a prospect she has baulked at.
Schulz put a fairer Europe at the heart of his negotiating efforts, insisting Berlin must join French President Emmanuel Macron’s push to deepen eurozone integration.
On the hot-button topic of migration, the two camps said they would aim to limit the annual intake to 180 000-220 000 people, a key CSU demand..
The SPD, however, won assurances that family reunifications for refugees would resume in August, with a monthly restriction.
An SPD push to overhaul the two-tier healthcare system yielded results.